Israeli military says it has launched first stages of major offensive in Gaza, same day Trump leaves region with no deal

(CNN) — The Israeli military says it has launched the first stages of a new major offensive in Gaza, in a development that comes on the same day that US President Donald Trump concluded his visit to the region without securing a ceasefire deal.

“Over the past day, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” the military said in a statement shortly before midnight local time.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war,” the military added.

The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that the population of Gaza would be displaced to the south following his security cabinet’s approval of an expanded military operation that one minister described as a plan to “conquer” the territory.

On Thursday, the Israeli military intensified operations across Gaza, killing more than 100 people, and pledged to continue bombings – even as Trump suggested establishing a “freedom zone” in the enclave.

Many of the casualties were in Jabalya in northern Gaza and in Khan Younis in the south, according to Gaza Civil Defense.

Netanyahu has pledged to eradicate Hamas with a strategy that would see the military hold more territory in Gaza and push the entire civilian population into a smaller area in the south.

Differences with US

The new Israeli offensive comes amid what appear to be growing differences between the US and Israeli governments. Trump said last week that he wanted an end to the “brutal war” in Gaza and he did not visit Israel during his tour of the Middle East this week.

He also bypassed Israel twice this month in reaching bilateral deals with regional militant groups. Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage last week, and the Houthis agreed to stop firing at American ships in the Red Sea while pledging to continue fighting Israel.

On Wednesday, Trump denied that Israel had been sidelined. “This is good for Israel,” he said.

But on Thursday, he said he wanted the US to “take” Gaza and turn it into a “freedom zone.”

“I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good, make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone,” Trump said in Qatar.

The latest Israeli operations came as the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number killed by the Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 2023 now exceeds 53,000.

Israel launched the war after Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. This attack marked the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history.

