King Charles makes ‘impactful’ trip to Canada as Trump pushes 51st state claim

(CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III arrived in Canada on Monday for his first visit as its head of state, where he’ll carry out a highly-symbolic whistle-stop trip seen by many as a show of support following increasingly frayed relations between Ottawa and Washington.

During his two-day visit, Charles, 76, will deliver a speech in Canada’s parliament and celebrate the country’s cultural heritage and diversity, according to Buckingham Palace. He will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Soon after their arrival on Monday, Charles and Camilla will meet with community organizations at an Ottawa park, according to the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office. Later on Monday, the pair will plant a tree on the grounds of Rideau Hall, the monarch’s usual residence while visiting Canada.

Charles — who is still undergoing treatment for cancer — will attend the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, where he will deliver the ceremonial Speech from the Throne to the Senate chamber. The address marks only the second time in Canadian history that the reigning sovereign has opened parliament, and the third time that the British monarch has delivered the Speech from the Throne.

The parliamentary address is typically delivered by the governor general, the British monarch’s representative in Canada.

In a statement on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a preview of Charles’ address, writing that “the Speech from the Throne will outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve.”

Among the facets of that plan, according to Carney, is “a new economic and security relationship with the United States.” Charles’ visit comes as US President Donald Trump persistently references his desire to make Canada the 51st state and touts false claims that the Canadian public likes the idea of being annexed by the United States. In fact, the proposal is overwhelmingly unpopular among Canadians as a whole.

Carney, who rose to power on a tide of anti-Trump sentiment in March, has repeatedly denounced the US president’s remarks. In his election victory speech, Carney warned that Canada would never yield to Trump’s relentless provocations.

Carney doubled down on that message last month during an exchange with Trump in the Oval Office.

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” Carney told Trump, adding: “(Canada) is not for sale. It won’t be for sale, ever.”

Ahead of Charles’ trip to Ottawa, Canada’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, told reporters the king will “reinforce” that same directive, according to Reuters.

“The prime minister (Carney) has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now, is not for sale ever,” Goodale told journalists last week.

“The king, as head of state, will reinforce the power and strength of that message,” Goodale said.

An ‘impactful’ visit

Charles will also need to walk a careful diplomatic tightrope as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks a stronger relationship with Trump over Ukraine and as he continues to pursue economic and trade guarantees.

Carney said last week that his compatriots “weren’t impressed” after Charles extended a second state invitation to the US president. Trump would be the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted twice by a British monarch.

“It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty,” Carney said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are “mindful” of the gravity of their upcoming visit, Buckingham Palace said, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.

“The King and Queen are very much looking forward to the programme, mindful that it is a short visit but hopefully an impactful one,” PA reported, citing a palace spokesperson.

