US puts forward new Mideast ceasefire principles that call for immediate release of all hostages, negotiations

(CNN) — The US put forward new Mideast ceasefire principles that call for the immediate release of all hostages and the start of negotiations for a comprehensive end to the war, according to two Israeli officials familiar with the discussions.

The principles were conveyed to Hamas, the officials said. It is unclear if the plan is a series of principles or guidelines for resuming negotiations or a complete ceasefire plan.

Hamas on Sunday confirmed it had received through mediators “some ideas” from the US administration, aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel.

In a statement, the group said it “welcomes any move that helps efforts to stop the aggression against our people.”

Hamas emphasized that its “immediate readiness to sit at the negotiating table” to discuss the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for what it described as a clear Israeli commitment to end the war. Including the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the formation of an independent Palestinian committee to administer the territory.

Hamas stressed that any deal must include a “public and explicit commitment” from Israel to ensure the agreement is not reversed or ignored later.

According to one of the Israeli officials, the principles call for Hamas to release all 48 hostages on the first day of the ceasefire and for Israel to freeze its assault on Gaza City. Under the proposal, Israel and Hamas would start immediate negotiations for a comprehensive end to the war, the official said, and the fighting would not resume as long as talks continued. President Donald Trump would ensure the ceasefire holds as long as negotiations persist, the official said.

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!,” Trump posted on social media on Sunday evening. “The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well.” Trump said this would be his “last warning.”

Trump posted while attending the US Open in Flushing, New York, where he was seen with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who have both been involved in Mideast peace talks.

Moments after Israel’s Channel 12 first reported about the principles, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “Israel is seriously considering President Trump’s proposal; it appears Hamas will continue its refusal.”

Netanyahu’s quick response strongly suggests the new proposal was closely coordinated between the US and Israel.

CNN has reached out to the White House for additional details and to Hamas for comment.

Both the US and Israel have repeatedly stressed the close coordination between the two countries, especially after their surprise withdrawal from the last round of ceasefire talks collapsed the negotiations effort.

In response to news of the latest proposal, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a strong statement in support of the US effort, calling it a “true breakthrough.”

“We call on the Government of Israel to declare its unequivocal support for the emerging agreement and to provide President Trump with full backing until every hostage returns home- the living for rehabilitation, and the fallen for a dignified burial in their homeland,” the forum said.

For weeks, Netanyahu did not respond to the ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt, which Hamas accepted. The proposal, which mirrored one Netanyahu had accepted only a month earlier, called for a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages. In exchange, Israel would release a number of Palestinian prisoners.

After months of insisting Israel would only accept a partial deal that would allow Israel to continue the war, Netanyahu suddenly demanded a comprehensive deal that met his maximalist demands.

Hamas has called for a proposal that brings about a comprehensive end to the war in exchange for the release of the hostages. Israeli officials told CNN they doubted whether Hamas would accept the proposal.

