Far-right anti-immigration protests in London lead to clashes with police

(CNN) — Police officers were “attacked with projectiles” and “assaulted” during far-right anti-immigration protests in London on Saturday, the British capital’s force said, as more than 110,000 people took to the city’s streets.

The Unite the Kingdom protest was organized by far-right political activist Tommy Robinson. Counter-protesters also flocked to the British capital.

The Metropolitan Police Service said on social media on Saturday that the reported attacks happened after demonstrators at the Unite the Kingdom march breached a “sterile area” put in place to keep protesters and counter-protesters apart.

In a later social media post, the force said: “Officers are having to intervene in multiple locations to stop Unite the Kingdom protesters trying to access sterile areas, breach police cordons or get to opposing groups. A number of officers have been assaulted.”

The service said that 26 officers were injured in the clashes and 25 people were arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist condemned the “wholly unacceptable” attacks in a statement.

“Our post-event investigation has already begun – we are identifying those who were involved in the disorder and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks,” Twist said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said that “violence and attacking police officers is completely unacceptable.”

Demonstrators brandishing flags of the United Kingdom and England – the Union Flag and the Cross of St. George respectively – marched to Whitehall, the London district where the prime minister and government departments reside.

It comes after a summer of anti-immigration protests across the country, some of which turned violent. British and English flags have also become commonplace in cities and towns across the nation in tandem with the protests.

One video posted showed a protester holding a photograph of the American political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Wednesday. The crowd can be heard chanting Kirk’s name.

“Britain has finally awoken. We’ve been waiting decades,” Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said in one video. “Patriotism is the future, borders are the future, and we want our free speech,” he said.

Robinson, the founder of the now-defunct anti-immigration English Defence League (EDL), was released from prison earlier this year, having been jailed for being in contempt of court by repeating false accusations about a Syrian refugee.

Commander Clair Haynes from the Metropolitan Police acknowledged ahead of Saturday’s protest that many Muslim Londoners could have “particular concerns” about the Unite the Kingdom march, “given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.”

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behavior this Saturday, including not coming into town. That is not our advice. Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London,” she said in a statement released by the police force Friday.

Meanwhile, large crowds gathered for a counter-protest. Politicians including the left-wing John McDonnell and Diane Abbott gave speeches. Protesters chanted phrases including “no justice, no peace, no fascists on our streets” and “this is what community looks like.”

Sangita Myska, a journalist who attended the counter-protest, said in a post on social media that “people of all political persuasions, class, race, gender and ability are uniting to show that Tommy Robinson’s (aka Yaxley-Lennon) hate filled rhetoric does not represent true British values.”

