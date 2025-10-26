Suspects arrested over jewel theft from Paris’s Louvre museum

By Camille Knight, CNN

(CNN) — Police have arrested suspects as part of the investigation into the theft of jewels worth tens of millions of dollars from the Louvre museum, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said “one of the men arrested was preparing to leave the territory from Roissy airport,” also known as Charles de Gaulle airport, a facility near Paris.

French media has been reporting that two suspects were arrested and placed in custody on Saturday evening, around 10pm local time.

One of the men was preparing to board a flight for Algeria, according to CNN-affiliate BFMTV, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The suspects are around thirty years old, and were already known to police, per BFMTV.

Thieves targeted the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery on the upper floor last weekend, which houses the French Crown Jewels.

In the course of a seven-minute heist, they broke into two high-security display cases and stole nine items, according to France’s culture ministry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

