Hamas says it will return body of hostage on Monday evening

By Ibrahim Dahman and Dana Karni

(CNN) — Hamas said it is ready to return the body of another deceased hostage on Monday evening, according to a statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the militant group’s military wing.

The deceased hostage, whom Hamas has not identified, will be handed over to the Red Cross at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern time), Hamas said.

Once the transfer is complete, Hamas will have handed over the bodies of 16 of the 28 deceased hostages that were part of the ceasefire agreement. The bodies of 12 more remain in Gaza.

This week, heavy machinery from Egypt entered Gaza to assist in the search for the bodies of the hostages.

