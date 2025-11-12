Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in ongoing corruption trial

By Tal Shalev, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump has asked the Israeli president to grant a full pardon to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial.

In a letter distributed by the Israeli president’s spokesperson, Trump wrote, “I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords.”

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust in three separate cases which began in Trump’s first term. He has entered a plea of not guilty and maintains his innocence. Netanyahu is currently testifying in court as part of the trial.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that the ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote in the letter.

In a statement, Herzog’s office said that he holds Trump “in high regard” and appreciates his “unwavering support of Israel, his immense contribution to the return of the hostages, the transformation of the Middle East and Gaza, and the safeguarding of Israel’s security”.

But Herzog’s office also said that “anyone seeking a pardon must submit a request in accordance with the established procedures.” Netanyahu has not submitted an official request for a pardon in his ongoing trial.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.