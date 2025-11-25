Four more suspects detained over Louvre jewel heist

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Four more people suspected of involvement in the robbery of the French crown jewels from the Louvre have been detained, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN Tuesday.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region, were detained by police as part of the investigation into the heist, according to a statement from Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The new suspects join four other suspects detained in late October who will be questioned by investigators, said the prosecutor – who has not yet released further details about possible charges.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that one of the suspects is the alleged fourth member of the gang that carried out the heist. Three of the suspects detained in October have been charged with organized robbery, with the fourth, a woman, charged with complicity in organized robbery.

The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on the upper floor of the Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, on October 19. They used a truck-mounted ladder to gain access to the gallery, one of the most ornate rooms in the museum, through a window.

They broke into two high-security display cases and made off with nine items, including a diamond and sapphire jewelry set worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense.

In just seven minutes, the thieves had made off with loot estimated at a value greater than $100 million. But the escape was not without mishap. The imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, with its 1,354 diamonds and 56 deep green emeralds, is said to have slipped from the grip of the thieves as they made their getaway.

While suspects have been identified and investigations continue, the jewels are yet to be recovered.

Questions remain over their whereabouts, and the condition they are in. Some experts fear the jewelry may have been melted down and sold on to avoid it being traced. Others believe this to be less likely, citing the swift arrest of the suspects.

