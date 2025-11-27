Tourist dies after being bitten by shark in Australia

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A tourist believed to be in her 20s has died after being bitten by a shark in Australia on Thursday, according to police.

A man, also believed to be in his 20s, suffered serious injuries in the attack at Crowdy Bay, eastern Australia, and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, said New South Wales police in a statement.

Emergency services were called around 6:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Wednesday ET) following reports that two people had been bitten by a shark, said police.

“Witnesses assisted the pair prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the woman died at the scene,” reads the statement.

Crowdy Bay is about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Sydney.

Authorities have not yet determined what species of shark was involved in the attack.

The victims are tourists from Switzerland, a police spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Ambulance superintendent Joshua Smyth told journalists that the woman had died by the time paramedics arrived on the scene.

He also praised a bystander who administered first aid to the male victim, including putting a tourniquet around his leg.

Smyth said the tourniquet “potentially saved his life and allowed New South Wales Ambulance paramedics to get to him and render first aid.”

Local rescue organization Surf Life Saving NSW said that nearby beaches would be closed for at least 24 hours while they try and find the shark using drones.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our deepest condolences go to the families of the woman and man involved,” said Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce, CNN affiliate 7News reports.

“We have been able to activate our drone capability quickly and have assets on scene to provide surveillance and report on any remaining dangers in the area,” he added.

“For now, please remain clear of the water at beaches in the vicinity and follow the direction of lifeguards.”

