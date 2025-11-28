Pope Leo denounces misuse of religion for ‘justifying’ war, violence or fanaticism

By Christopher Lamb, Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Iznik, Turkey (CNN) — Pope Leo XIV condemned the use of religion for justifying “war,” “violence” or “fanaticism” on Friday – instead urging Catholics to mobilize their faith and unify others “regardless of ethnicity, nationality, religion or personal perspectives.”

The pontiff called on worshippers to enable “dialogue and cooperation” between different communities and see the humanity in others, as he commemorated a significant church anniversary in Turkey.

“The whole of humanity afflicted by violence and conflict is crying out for reconciliation,” said Leo. “There is a universal fraternity of men and women regardless of ethnicity, nationality, religion or personal perspectives.”

“Religions, by their very nature, are repositories of this truth and should encourage individuals, groups and peoples to recognize this and put it into practice,” he added.

Leo took part in celebrations for the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in the northwestern town of Iznik, alongside the spiritual leader of eastern orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew. Leaders from an array of other denominations – including Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Protestant churches and Eastern Catholic churches – were also in attendance, according to the Vatican.

The outdoor event, staged near a lake overlooking the ancient underwater Basilica of Saint Neophytos, marked the second day of Leo’s first diplomatic tour abroad – where he has advocated for unity, open dialogue and strides toward sustainable peace on a polarized global stage.

“We must strongly reject the use of religion for justifying war, violence, or any form of fundamentalism or fanaticism,” Leo reflected. “Instead, the paths to follow are those of fraternal encounter, dialogue and cooperation.”

He had travelled by military helicopter to Iznik, north of Istanbul, to where the council first took place in 325 AD, in a defining moment for Christianity.

The council formed core Christian doctrine and produced the first version of what would become the Nicene Creed – a singular profession of faith still recited by Christians of different denominations.

Next, the pope is scheduled to fly to Istanbul, where he will hold a private meeting with bishops in the Apostolic Delegation – the home of the Holy See representative in Turkey before the capital moved.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Christopher Lamb reported from Iznik, Turkey. CNN’s Sana Noor Haq reported and wrote from London.