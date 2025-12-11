US sanctions Maduro’s nephews and shipping companies it says move Venezuelan oil

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — The US says it is sanctioning three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, among others, as it ramps up its pressure campaign on the South American country.

Two of the sanctioned nephews were previously convicted of drug trafficking charges in the US before being released in a prisoner swap.

The US is also taking aim at Venezuela’s oil sector by sanctioning a Panamanian businessman and six shipping companies that allegedly moved Venezuelan oil.

Additionally, the US Treasury identified six vessels it said were engaged in “deceptive and unsafe shipping practices” that provided financial resources to Maduro’s government.

CNN has reached out to the Venezuelan government for comment.

The sanctions come a day after the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the tanker had been sanctioned by the US for multiple years “due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations,” including Venezuela and Iran.

Maduro on Thursday said the seizure marked “a new era of criminal naval piracy in the Caribbean.”

The Venezuelan government on Thursday filed a formal complaint with the International Maritime Organization, denouncing the US seizure.

