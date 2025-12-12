King Charles to share cancer recovery update in TV message

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles III will detail some of his experience with cancer in a video message that will be broadcast on UK television on Friday evening, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles, 77, will “stress the importance of cancer screening programmes in enabling early diagnosis and will reflect on his own recovery journey,” the palace said.

The British monarch revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. It was detected after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate the previous month, the palace had said.

A royal source told CNN at the time that the form of cancer detected was not prostate cancer, but did not specify further.

Charles briefly stepped away from public facing duties as he started weekly outpatient treatment, though he continued to carry out state business, and has since returned to a busy diary of engagements and overseas visits.

His first official engagement following his diagnosis was in April last year when he visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, where he met patients and clinicians.

The King’s outing came as he was announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK. He has also been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for almost three decades.

His message on Friday, which was filmed in late November at Clarence House, is part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025, a joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and British broadcaster Channel 4.

It will air on the network at 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) on Friday, before being uploaded to the Royal Family’s YouTube channel as well.

