Venezuelan opposition leader says she aims for a peaceful transition after Maduro

(CNN) — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said Friday that she is focused on an orderly transition of power in her country should President Nicolás Maduro leave power and that she is confident Venezuela’s police and armed forces would not oppose such a transition.

Speaking as the US government ramps up pressure on Venezuela’s authoritarian leader, Machado said the crisis in her home country is a key national security consideration for the United States.

“It has become very clear that the Venezuelan conflict is absolutely a priority in matters of national security for the United States and in matters of hemispheric security,” Machado told reporters in Oslo, Norway, where she collected her Nobel Peace Prize this week.

The US administration has been working on day-after plans in the event Maduro is ousted, according to senior administration officials. CNN has previously reported that there have been informal conversations inside the US administration regarding Machado and fellow opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez leading a post-Maduro Venezuela.

“Maduro will leave power, whether it is negotiated or not negotiated,” Machado said Friday. “We are fundamentally focused on how we can ensure that it is an orderly, peaceful transition, where the results of the country’s reconstruction are felt as soon as possible by Venezuelans.”

“I am confident today that the vast majority of the Venezuelan armed forces and police, as soon as the transition begins, will obey orders, guidelines and instructions from superiors who will be appointed by the civil authority duly elected by Venezuelans,” she added.

Asked what role she might play in the US administration’s plans, Machado told CNN: “Not only the American government, I think many other governments around the world are preparing for a democratic transition in Venezuela for several reasons. One is because they realize that the largest migration crisis in the world today is certainly Venezuelans that have been forced to flee.”

“So, this will have impact in many countries, including the United States. I’m talking about hundreds of thousands of people that will come back home,” Machado said.

“And I will be where the Venezuelan people already mandated. We won an election by a landslide, and our president-elect has asked me to join the government as vice president. So I will accompany him in this new and challenging era that starts — or I would say that has already started,” she added.

The Nobel laureate lived in hiding in Venezuela for more than a year following Venezuela’s disputed 2024 presidential election, after which government-controlled electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner. She made a daring escape to pick up her peace prize in Oslo this week, arriving to cheering supporters hours after the ceremony finished.

Machado has confirmed that US government “support” helped her travel to Norway. On Friday, she also called out a lack of support from Spain, which has historic ties to the country.

“Regarding the Spanish government, I will simply say that history will judge — as the people of Venezuela do today — what has been lacking, which has certainly been lacking,” Machado emphasized. “But there have been other countries and other governments in Europe that have taken the lead in defending the people of Venezuela.”

