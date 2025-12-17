Machado has left Oslo after the Nobel Prize ceremony, her spokesman says

By Pau Mosquera, Sol Amaya

(CNN) — Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado has left Oslo, her coordinator of international relations, Pedro Urruchurtu Noselli, wrote in a post on X.

“As confirmed by the prime minister of Norway, she is no longer in the city of Oslo,” Noselli’s post said. “She is doing well and during these days she is attending medical appointments with a specialist for her prompt and full recovery.”

CNN is trying to find out where Machado traveled to. Machado is recovering from a vertebra fracture she suffered during her secretive journey to leave Venezuela and travel to Norway to receive the Nobel last week.

Machado, one of the most critical voices against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, spent 11 months in hiding in Venezuela out of fear for her life and freedom.

But last week she left her refuge to begin a difficult and dangerous journey to Oslo. While she did not arrive at the Wednesday morning ceremony, where her daughter received the prize on her behalf, she did appear before the public the following day.

US special forces veteran Bryan Stern, founder of the Grey Bull Rescue Foundation, said his rescue team spirited the Nobel laureate out of Venezuela. Stern told CNN that the extraction lasted almost 16 hours and was carried out mostly at night and in rough waters.

After a journey by boat and a private jet, Machado arrived in Norway on December 10. There she met with her daughter and made her first public appearance in almost a year, greeting the crowd from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo.

“In general, this is the most difficult, most high-profile and most delicate operation we have performed,” said Stern, who added that he pleaded with Machado not to return to Venezuela.

Machado has previously said that her intention is to return to her country.

