EU reaches deal to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027

Brussels (CNN) — The head of the European Union Council said early Friday the bloc had agreed on a deal to provide 90 billion euros ($105.5 billion) in support to Ukraine for 2026-2027.

“We have a deal,” EU Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X. “Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered.”

Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the deal.

“The financial package for Ukraine is in place,” he wrote on X. “Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion Euros.”

Neither gave details on how the EU would fund the package.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

