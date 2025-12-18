EU reaches deal to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027
By Joseph Ataman, Ross Adkin, CNN
Brussels (CNN) — The head of the European Union Council said early Friday the bloc had agreed on a deal to provide 90 billion euros ($105.5 billion) in support to Ukraine for 2026-2027.
“We have a deal,” EU Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X. “Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered.”
Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the deal.
“The financial package for Ukraine is in place,” he wrote on X. “Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion Euros.”
Neither gave details on how the EU would fund the package.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.