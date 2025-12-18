Skip to Content
CNN - World

EU reaches deal to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros for 2026-2027

By
Published 7:16 PM

By Joseph Ataman, Ross Adkin, CNN

Brussels (CNN) — The head of the European Union Council said early Friday the bloc had agreed on a deal to provide 90 billion euros ($105.5 billion) in support to Ukraine for 2026-2027.

“We have a deal,” EU Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X. “Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered.”

Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the deal.

“The financial package for Ukraine is in place,” he wrote on X. “Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion Euros.”

Neither gave details on how the EU would fund the package.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.