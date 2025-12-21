‘We are still here.’ Catholic patriarch leads Christmas Mass at Gaza church bombed by Israel during the war

By Tareq El-Hilou, Abeer Salman, Ibrahim Dahman, Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — The most senior Catholic cleric in the Holy Land urged Palestinians “not just to survive” but to “rebuild life” in Gaza as he led Christmas Mass there on Sunday, against the backdrop of apocalyptic destruction and displacement.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, went to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City in his fourth trip to the Palestinian enclave after Israel launched its campaign there – and for the first time since a deadly Israeli strike on the parish in July.

“We are in a very precarious situation like many others in practically all of Gaza,” Pizzaballa told worshippers at the parish in a sermon on Sunday.

“We think that the powers of the world will decide our future. But then in reality, it is we the people here who will decide how to rebuild everything,” he said. “I encourage you, don’t lose your hope. Now, we are in a new phase of this situation, we have not just to survive, but also to rebuild life.

”In this new phase we have to bring the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of light, the spirit of tenderness, the spirit of growth,” added Pizzaballa. “Now it seems impossible, but after two years of terrible war, we are still here.”

Every day since October 2023, the late Pope Francis rang the Holy Family Church in Gaza City to speak to church leaders and some of the Palestinians staying in the parish, Father Gabriel Romanelli, previously told CNN.

The visit by Pizzaballa came as survival challenges persist for Palestinians in Gaza – more than two months after Israel and Hamas agreed to a US-led ceasefire. Israeli fire, severe aid restrictions, food insecurity and flash floods have exacerbated crises in the enclave.

At least 401 people have been killed since the ceasefire on October 11, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Saturday. In total, 70,925 Palestinians have been killed and 171,185 people injured since October 7, 2023, when Hamas and other militant groups launched an attack on Israel, the health ministry said.

CNN footage from Gaza City on Sunday showed loud bells chiming over the parish, where a baby, Mario, was baptized to mark “new life” and “new hope,” according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Red and gold baubles, green wreaths and ribbons were dotted around the Holy Family Church, and a tall Christmas tree draped in tinsel was erected in the corner.

George Bisan, an 11-year-old Palestinian, told CNN he is still shellshocked by the attack on the church, in July.

“When they shelled the church from above, many people were injured and died,” George said on Sunday. “My wish for the new year is to get out of here and meet my family abroad and for us to be at peace. … We want to live.”

‘The people of Gaza love life’

For other members of the Christian community, faith leaders’ trips to Gaza offer solace to Palestinians living under siege and bloodshed.

“The visits are considered a form of support and steadfastness for members of the community,” Ramez Al-Souri, who was displaced in Gaza City, told CNN on Sunday. “The people of Gaza love life and aspire to live in peace.”

Within the first two weeks of the fighting, an Israeli strike killed Al-Souri’s three children – Suhail, 14, Julie, 12 and Majd, 11 – while they were trying to shelter at a different church in northern Gaza, in October 2023.

The attack on the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church – one of the oldest churches in the world – killed at least 17 people, according to Palestinian health officials. At the time, the Israeli military said the strike was targeting Hamas, CNN previously reported.

“There are no children left. They have all become victims of this war,” Al-Souri added.

“With the arrival of the new year, we hope it will be a year of love and peace, in which all people can live in freedom and with hope for a better tomorrow,” he said.

