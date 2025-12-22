Russian general killed in car bombing in Moscow, officials say

By Svitlana Vlasova and Todd Symons, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian general has been killed in an apparent car bombing in Moscow, the country’s investigative committee said in a statement on Monday.

Lt. Gen Fanil Sarvarov, who ran the armed forces operational training department, died after an explosive device installed under the chassis of a car exploded on Monday morning, the committee said in a statement.

Video released by the Russian agency showed a vehicle with a damaged front in a parking lot.

A criminal case had been opened into the “murder of a military officer,” the committee said. One theory the investigation is looking at is whether Ukraine’s special services were involved, it added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

