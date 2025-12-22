UK man charged with repeatedly drugging and raping his ex-wife for years

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — A British man, along with five others, has been charged with carrying out 56 sexual offences against his now ex-wife over a 13-year period.

Philip Young has been remanded in custody in relation to the string of charges, which include multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with the intent to overpower to allow sexual activity, according to Wiltshire Police.

Young, 49, has also been charged with voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

Five other men, currently on bail, have also been charged with offences against 48-year-old Joanne Young, who waived her legal right to anonymity.

The alleged offences took place between 2010 and 2023.

The men were named by police as Norman Macksoni, 47, who has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton, also 47, who is facing one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; 31-year-old Conner Sanderson Doyle, who has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins, 61, who faces one count of rape and sexual touching and Mohammed Hassan, 37, who has been charged with sexual touching.

All six men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court in southwest England on Tuesday.

Geoff Smith, detective superintendent for Wiltshire police, described the charges as a “significant update” in a “complex and extensive investigation.”

He added that Joanne Young was being supported by specially trained officers and made the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity “following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

James Foster, a Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor, added that the CPS had authorized the charges against the six men “following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.”

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” he said in a statement.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”

