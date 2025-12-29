Russia says Ukrainian drone attack targeted one of Putin’s residences, a claim rejected by Kyiv

By Issy Ronald, Daria Tarasova-Markina, Darya Tarasova, CNN

(CNN) — Russia’s foreign minister alleged that a Ukrainian drone attack targeted one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences on Monday, in a claim that was immediately rejected by Kyiv.

As a result of the alleged attack in the Novgorod region, Sergey Lavrov said “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised” in the ongoing peace talks seeking to end Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov said there was no damage or casualties resulting from the incident but that Russian armed forces had selected targets for “retaliatory strikes.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately rejected the claim as “a complete fabrication” from Russia.

Zelensky pointed out that the claim came a day after he met with US President Donald Trump for almost three hours in Florida.

Although the talks did not yield a major breakthrough, the two leaders agreed in the latest version of the peace plan that the US would guarantee Ukrainian security for 15 years, with an option to extend those guarantees, Zelensky said earlier Monday.

“Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.,” Zelensky posted on X.

He said Russian air defenses shot down 91 drones, and he did not claim that Putin was there at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

