Several killed in fire at new year’s party in Swiss ski resort, police say

(CNN) — Several people have been killed and others injured in a fire at a new year’s party at an Alpine ski resort in southern Switzerland, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

Gaetan Lathion, spokesperson for police in the canton of Valais, said the “fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation lounge bar in Crans-Montana.” He said about 100 people were inside the venue at the time.

“There are several injuries and several fatalities.”

Large crews from the emergency services immediately responded and rushed to the scene. Rescue efforts are still ongoing and the area has been closed off with a no-fly zone in place over Crans-Montana, police said.

Officers confirmed the fire started inside the lounge bar but said the cause remains unknown. They did not give an exact figure for those killed and injured in the fire, which struck in an area known for high-end holiday resorts.

A press conference will be held with police and the regional public prosecutor at around 10 a.m. (4 a.m. ET).

One of Switzerland’s most exclusive locales, Crans-Montana is famed for its year-round sunshine, which it owes to its position on a south-facing plateau in the Rhone Valley.

The area – 1,500 meters above sea level – offers sweeping Alpine vistas stretching from the Matterhorn to Mont Blanc, one of Europe’s highest peaks.

Tourists are drawn by its understated glamor, with high-end shopping and fine dining as well as extensive ski slopes and a lively apres-ski scene.

With a small population of around 15,000, the area is said to have a close-knit community as well as being a low-key place for celebrities to go skiing, golfing and dining.

