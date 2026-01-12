Families demand proof of life as Venezuela releases only dozens of political prisoners. Here’s what we know so far

By Michael Rios, Gonzalo Zegarra, CNN

Venezuela’s promise last week to release “a significant number” of political prisoners is progressing far slower than many had hoped, as hundreds of families continue to wait in agony for their loved ones to be freed.

Of the more than 800 people considered arbitrarily detained for political reasons, the government has released only 49 as of Monday afternoon, according to human rights organization Penal Forum.

That count is less than half of the 116 reported by Venezuelan authorities, who did not publish the identities of those freed or say which detention centers they had been released from.

Venezuela began releasing high-profile prisoners on Thursday, including opposition politicians, at the demand of the United States. It said the move was a gesture “to seek peace” with Washington days after US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro in a daring military operation.

The government said the release of prisoners is part of a review of cases that had been initiated “voluntarily” by Maduro and is now continuing under the mandate of the acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela said Monday that it welcomed the releases, but said the numbers fell “far short” of Venezuela’s human rights obligations. It called for the immediate and unconditional release of all people being held in arbitrary detention, highlighting the trauma their families are also experiencing.

“Relatives must be provided with clear and timely information about the fate, whereabouts, and legal status of their loved ones, as well as guaranteed access and regular visits,” the mission said.

‘What about us?’

For days, families of prisoners have been camping outside detention centers, desperately waiting for news about their loved ones.

Some have lit candles, hung up protest signs and knelt to pray for their relatives.

Many have been urging the government to provide evidence that those being held are still alive, by allowing video calls or showing recent photos.

Evelis Cano, the mother of a detainee, called on Venezuela’s legislative leader and acting president to empathize with families.

“Put your hand on your heart, Héctor Rodríguez and Delcy Rodríguez. If they were your family members, what would you be doing? Because they have just taken away President Nicolás Maduro and you were asking for proof of life. And if you want the human rights of the president to be respected — what about Venezuelans? What about us?”

Calls for proof of life escalated this weekend after officials confirmed the death of at least one prisoner.

Prosecutors said Sunday that an active officer of the national police, who had been imprisoned since December 11, died on January 10. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, officials determined that the detainee, 52-year-old Edilson José Torres Fernández, had suffered “a sudden health crisis.”

“He was immediately transferred to the medical center, arriving with vital signs and receiving timely medical attention. However, he suffered a stroke followed by cardiac arrest, which caused his death,” prosecutors said.

Torres had been detained for sharing messages “critical of the regime,” according to the Committee of Relatives for the Freedom of Political Prisoners.

The group Peace Laboratory criticized the government, saying Torres could have been released and received medical attention. “He would possibly be alive today,” it said on social media.

Petra Vera, a relative of a detainee, called on the government to be more transparent.

“If this proof of life cannot be issued — which is the only thing we are asking for — then give us the opportunity to access the facilities and see our relatives,” she said.

Lack of information

To add to families’ frustrations, authorities have not released the identities of those freed, so civil society organizations have been trying to verify the number and names of those involved.

In response to a CNN inquiry, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that “for now” there is no official list of those who have been released from prison.

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the lack of information.

“Many of these people are victims of enforced disappearance. There has been no news of them, and it is hoped that these releases will shed light on the conditions they have been in for many months in some cases,” Erika Guevara Rosas, the organization’s global director of research, advocacy and policy, told CNN.

Among the first people released last week were Enrique Márquez, a former presidential candidate, and Biagio Pilieri, a businessman and former Venezuelan lawmaker, who were being held at the notorious El Helicoide detention facility, a massive uncompleted shopping mall in Caracas that now serves as a prison and headquarters of the secret police.

But rights groups say many high-profile human rights defenders remain behind bars or have disappeared entirely as part of Venezuela’s campaign of enforced disappearances.

The opposition has denounced the government for the limited number of releases, calling it “an unacceptable mockery” to the Venezuelan public.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday to ask him to intervene and help secure the release of the hundreds of political prisoners still being held.

Leo had called for the protection of civil and human rights in Venezuela and said he is closely monitoring developments in the Latin American country with “deep concern.”

Machado is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, a senior White House official told CNN.

