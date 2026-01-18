Detained Iranian protester in good physical health after execution fears, family and rights group say

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Detained Iranian protester Erfan Soltani, whose execution did not take place on Wednesday as some had feared, is in good physical health and has been able to meet with his family, according to a family member and a human rights group.

Somayeh, a relative of 26-year-old Soltani who declined to be identified by her full name due to security concerns, told CNN on Sunday she had received news from family in Iran that Soltani is alive and has been able to meet with his family.

“I ask everyone to help in securing Erfan’s freedom,” Somayeh said in a video message. Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organization, also confirmed on Sunday the brief family encounter, adding that Soltani is in “good physical health.”

The US State Department and a family member had previously raised the prospect that Iran could execute Soltani, who was detained for taking part in anti-government demonstrations that initially broke out in late December, sparked by public anger over Iran’s economic plight.

More than 24,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). CNN cannot independently verify this figure.

Iran’s judiciary confirmed Soltani was arrested on January 10 and formally charged with “assembly and collusion against the country’s internal security” as well as “propaganda activities” against the regime, according to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The judiciary indicated, however, that Soltani had not been sentenced to death, IRIB reported.

His family later said his execution was postponed, and US President Donald Trump said he had received assurances “on good authority” that there was no plan for executions in Iran amid fears for Soltani’s fate.

On Sunday, Iran’s judiciary appeared to indicate that some protesters involved in the recent anti-regime unrest could still face execution, despite Trump’s suggestion otherwise.

Asghar Jahangir, a spokesperson for the judiciary, said Sunday that some actions committed by protesters are classified as “moharebeh,” translated as “waging war against God.” The penalties for moharebeh include execution.

“The actions we have witnessed in recent days are criminal and will be quickly prosecuted and punished,” Jahangir said. “Some actions are classified as moharebeh, which carries the most severe punishments under Islamic law.”

Anyone who “collaborates with the enemy” in times of unrest is committing criminal actions, he said. “The law has clear provisions for such cases, and it is well defined what the punishment is for those who cooperate with our sworn enemies,” Jahangir added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday blamed Trump for the deaths of Iranians in the unrest, saying he “openly encouraged” protesters by promising them US “military support.”

Trump said Friday he “convinced himself” to hold off on military action in part because Tehran said it was calling off planned executions of protesters.

“They were going to hang over 800 people yesterday, and I greatly respect the fact that they canceled that,” he said.

In response to Trump’s comments, Tehran’s prosecutor, Ali Salehi, said Saturday the US president was talking “nonsense” and his assessment on the matter was “wrong,” in a video published by IRIB.

“Our response is firm, deterrent and swift. And currently, a large number of our cases have led to indictments and have been sent to court,” Salehi said.

CNN’s Isobel Yeung, Kevin Liptak, Adam Cancryn, Catherine Nicholls and Hira Humayun contributed reporting.

