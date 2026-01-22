Barron Trump called British police after witnessing alleged assault on female friend, court hears

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Barron Trump, son of the US president, contacted police in London last year after witnessing an alleged assault on a female friend while he and the woman were on a video call, a British court has been told.

A transcript of Trump’s emergency call was shown during the trial of Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Wednesday, the PA Media news agency reported.

Rumiantsev is accused of assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice. He denies all charges. Rumiantsev’s legal counsel declined to comment when reached by CNN.

Trump, now 19, called the police after speaking to the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on January 18, 2025, the court heard.

“I’m calling from the US, I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up,” Trump said, according to the transcript of his call with police.

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

On Wednesday, the woman told the court that Trump had stopped Rumiantsev from killing her, according to British media reports.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she said, according to a report in British newspaper Metro.

The trial was continuing on Thursday. CNN has contacted the White House for comment.

