Former Prince Andrew moves out of Windsor’s Royal Lodge, CNN understands

London (CNN) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Britain’s Prince Andrew, has moved out of his longtime Windsor home and is now a resident of Norfolk, England, CNN understands.

In October, Mountbatten-Windsor was ordered to leave the sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge in the heart of the Crown’s Windsor Estate, just outside of London, after his brother King Charles III cast him out of the monarchy over the swirling Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The move was expected to occur after the holiday season, but it comes amid renewed pressure on Mountbatten-Windsor after he appeared again in a newly released trove of US Justice Department documents related to the investigation into the deceased convicted sex offender.

Royal sources told CNN last year that Mountbatten-Windsor will be given a house on the King’s private estate in Sandringham and will also receive an income from Charles. Britain’s public broadcaster the BBC reported that he now is staying in a temporary property at Sandringham, while his permanent residence undergoes renovations.

Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to make occasional visits back to Windsor in the coming weeks while a transitionary phase is completed, CNN understands.

Andrew’s occupation of the Royal Lodge – for which he paid just $1 million for a 75-year lease with peppercorn annual rent “if required” – became a source of public outrage in Britain last October after the release of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew had sexually assaulted her as a teenager.

Giuffre – who Mountbatten-Windsor claims never to have met – died by suicide in April at the age of 41. Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

The former prince sought to end the renewed scrutiny of his conduct by relinquishing use of his titles. But his moves did little to stem the flow of negative headlines.

That led to Charles’ extraordinary decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the royal estate in Windsor – the British monarch’s most dramatic attempt to quell the scandal over the disgraced former prince’s links to Epstein.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had granted Andrew, the third of her four children, the right to live in the lodge, which is officially owned by the Crown Estate.

