Russian general shot and hospitalized in Moscow, officials say

By Anna Chernova, Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian general was shot in Moscow and hospitalized, according to the country’s Investigative Committee.

An unknown attacker fired several shots at Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in Moscow and fled the scene, the Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian Investigative Committee said its officers are at the scene and it has opened a criminal case into what it called the attempted murder of a high-ranking defense ministry official.

Alekseyev has been transferred to a city hospital, the Russian Investigative Committee statement said. He is in intensive care and in serious condition following the shooting, according to Russian state media.

Alekseyev is the first deputy head of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU, according to a 2025 report by the US Congressional Research Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

