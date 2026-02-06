UK police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson over Epstein investigation

By Christian Edwards, James Frater, CNN

London (CNN) — British police said they are searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson as part of their investigation into misconduct in public office, following revelations about the conduct of the former UK ambassador to the US.

Since the US Justice Department’s latest release of material relating to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Mandelson has been accused of passing on market-sensitive government information that was of clear financial interest to Epstein in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

“I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area,” Hayley Sewart, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said Friday.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offenses, involving a 72-year-old man,” the statement added.

Mandelson, 72, has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday and quit the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Britain’s parliament, on Wednesday.

CNN has been unable to contact Mandelson this week.

The Mandelson scandal has plunged Keir Starmer’s government into crisis and raised questions about the prime minister’s political judgment. Starmer appointed Mandelson as ambassador last year, despite his well-known friendship with Epstein, which continued after the financier was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Mandelson has offered scant comment to British media this week. Previously, he has said: “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe (Epstein) following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards. I apologize unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

Mandelson was fired as ambassador in September, following a previous release of Epstein files, marking the third time he has been removed from a senior government role due to his ties to wealthy individuals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.