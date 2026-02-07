Confusion at reopening of Rafah crossing leaves Palestinians stranded

By Zeena Saifi, Mohammed al Sawalhi, Abeer Salman, Oren Liebermann, Tal Shalev, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — The first week of the partial reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was marked by confusion, and logistical hurdles, according to Palestinians attempting to cross and multiple sources who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity.

The disorder resulted in far fewer Palestinians traversing the border between Egypt and Gaza than was expected, nearly two years after Israel seized and shut the crossing.

When the partial reopening was announced last week, an Israeli security official told CNN that 150 Palestinians per day would be allowed to leave Gaza, while only 50 would be permitted to enter. But even that detail was unclear, as Egyptian state media reported that only 50 would be allowed to leave and the same number to enter.

In the end, the number of people who crossed during the first week amounted to only a fraction of those figures. On Monday, when the crossing officially reopened, only 12 Palestinians crossed the Rafah border in each direction. On Tuesday, the highest day for which CNN has obtained numbers, 40 crossed each way.

In those first two days, most of the Palestinians who were medically evacuated to Egypt during the war and were due to return to Gaza were barred from re-entering the territory, despite receiving prior approval from Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

It was not immediately clear why the numbers allowed through the crossing have changed each day.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 20,000 people in Gaza have completed medical referrals and are awaiting permission to travel abroad for treatment. Since the war began, about 1,000 Palestinians have died while waiting to be approved for medical evacuation, according to the ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO).

CNN has reached out to Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The few who did manage to pass through from Egypt described an arduous and exhausting journey.

Harsh journey home

To return to Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Palestinians must undergo three security checks – first with Egyptian forces, then with the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Rafah (EUBAM) alongside Palestinian forces, and finally the Israeli military once inside Gaza.

Those who returned on Monday told CNN they reached the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing at 3 a.m. but did not make it into Gaza until 11:30 p.m. Some described difficulties, mistreatment, and increased scrutiny at both EUBAM and particularly Israeli checkpoints.

Um Omar, frustrated and in tears, said Israeli forces had handcuffed those crossing and questioned them at length.

“The Israelis made everything difficult today. They searched us and they interrogated us about everything – about migration (from Gaza), about Hamas, about the 7th of October, and every topic you can imagine,” she said.

The Egyptians treated them well and tended to their needs, she said, while the Israelis prevented them from having anything on them, including food and drink.

“They made us get rid of all our belongings. They only allowed one bag of clothes per person. Even a little girl was not allowed to take her toy with her. They told her the toy is forbidden and took it from her,” Um Omar said, shouting angrily.

Lamia Rubia, 27, said all of her belongings were searched, and many items were confiscated.

In a statement, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) reported similar accounts from Palestinians returning to Gaza, alleging “patterns of ill treatment and coercion.”

“After two years of utter devastation, being able to return to their families and what remains of their homes in safety and dignity is the bare minimum,” the statement said, quoting the head of OHCHR’s Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ajith Sunghay.

A diplomatic source told CNN that returning Palestinians could bring only one bag of belongings and face limitations on how much cash they can carry. But the exact restrictions are still unclear as different authorities try to streamline a system that has just begun working.

In response to a query from CNN, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied any mistreatment, saying in a statement that “no incidents of inappropriate conduct, mistreatment, apprehensions, or confiscation of property by the Israeli security establishment are known.”

“Security authorities at the screening facility conduct a cross-check of the identities of incomers with lists approved by the Ministry of Defense. Additionally, they conduct a thorough screening of luggage, in accordance with the security policy that was coordinated in advance with Egypt and European Union Border Assistance Mission to Rafah (EUBAM), and in accordance with international law,” the statement continued.

CNN has reached out to the EUBAM but has yet to receive a response.

A source at the European Union, however, told CNN the policy at the crossing is not decided by the EUBAM, but is rather based on the Agreed Principles for Rafah Crossing (APRC) and the Agreement on Movement and Access (AMA) – two documents signed in 2005 by Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The list of authorized items is part of the AMA agreement, and anything not authorized gets confiscated before entering Gaza, the source added.

“The EUBAM is limited to monitoring and supporting Palestinian border officials. We don’t know of any problems so far besides some minor logistics,” the source said.

Tearful reunions

In southern Gaza, family members waited for hours to welcome the return of their loved ones.

Iman Rashwan, 30, had been waiting since 8 a.m. on Monday for her sister and mother to return from Egypt. They left in March 2025 after her brother was killed.

“He was my mother’s only son. She had a heart condition, and her heart became very weak from the grief, so they had to medically evacuate her to Egypt,” Rashwan said.

Despite the delay, joy erupted in hugs, smiles, and tears as the UN-marked bus carrying the returnees arrived, reuniting families who had been torn apart by the war.

“Open, open, open!” Rashwan shouted in glee, as she banged on the bus windows.

Her wheelchair-bound mother was the first to appear, and Rashwan immediately collapsed in her arms.

“My longing for Gaza was huge. I love Gaza and I do not want to leave my country… I didn’t know I’d be gone for this long,” Rashwan’s mother said, her voice cracking with emotion.

“Today’s trip was so difficult. Today was a taste from hell… the Egyptians treated us well, but the journey got difficult when we reached the Israelis,” she added.

The hardships awaiting these Palestinians in a devastated homeland may outweigh the trials of their journey. As they arrived, however, they were simply grateful to be back in Gaza, with no wish to relive the journey they had just endured.

“I advise every Palestinian from Gaza not to leave their country and not to even think about leaving,” Um Omar said.

As another woman emerged from the bus, she shouted: “Nobody leave Gaza! You are better off staying here and maintaining your dignity.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.