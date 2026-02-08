Skip to Content
CNN - World

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi’s party projected to secure large majority in snap election

By
Published 4:29 AM

By Yumi Asada, CNN

(CNN) — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party could secure a large majority of more than 300 seats in Japan’s lower house in a snap election Sunday, public broadcaster NHK projected based on exit polls.

This would give Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) more than the 233 seats needed to secure a majority, according to NHK.

Overall, the ruling coalition of the LDP and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party, is on track to secure two-thirds of the 465 seats, NHK projected.

Conservative politician Takaichi called the rare snap election just three months into her premiership.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.