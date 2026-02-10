At least nine dead in mass shooting at school, and home, in Canada, police say

By Lex Harvey

(CNN) — At least nine people have been killed in a mass shooting at a high school, and a residential property, in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia, Canadian police said Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday local time, where they found six people dead and dozens injured. Another person died while being transported to hospital.

The suspected shooter was also found deceased with “what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” police said.

Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. About 25 other people with non-life-threatening injuries are being treated at a local medical centre, police said.

Two additional people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, police said in a statement.

“Officers are conducting further searches of additional homes and properties to determine whether anyone else may be injured or otherwise linked to today’s events,” the statement said.

Police “do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public,” the statement said. An earlier emergency alert asking the public to shelter in place was lifted at 5:45 p.m. local time.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 175 students from Grades 7 to 12, according to the province’s website.

“Due to the tragic events that unfolded in community of Tumbler Ridge today, Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week,” a notice on the website says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.