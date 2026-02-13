Rubio and European leaders agree on one thing: The old world order ‘no longer exists’

By Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — European leaders braced for a combative Munich Security Conference on Friday, with Germany’s Friedrich Merz noting starkly that the international world order “no longer exists” – one of the few points of agreement between the fractious allies in the transatlantic alliance.

Merz’s speech at the southern German conference, which brings together officials from across the world to discuss international security and hold diplomatic talks, highlighted the growing divide between the United States and Europe.

The German leader, of the center-right Christian Democratic Union party, warned that Europe’s freedom “is no longer a given” in an era of big powers ignoring international rules. He condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, calling for Europe to invest in strengthening its own deterrence. And he openly criticized US President Donald Trump’s administration for its policies on tariffs, climate change and culture wars – remarks that may ruffle some feathers in Washington.

But on the point of the previous world order being dead, the US administration seems in sync.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday night as he departed for Munich that “the old world is gone, frankly” and “we live in a new era in geopolitics.”

“It’s going to require all of us to sort of re-examine what that looks like and what our role is going to be,” Rubio added, also noting that Europe is important to the US. “I think they want honesty. They want to know where we’re going, where we’d like to go, where we’d like to go with them.”

The next day, Merz was indeed honest in his assessment of the transatlantic relationship.

“A divide has opened up between Europe and the United States,” Merz said, lamenting the end of an international world order based on rights and rules.

“The United States’ claim to leadership has been challenged, and possibly lost,” he said.

The German chancellor went on to offer a sort of rebuttal to the combative speech made by US Vice President JD Vance at last year’s conference. Vance’s 2025 remarks lambasted European politicians, claiming they were suppressing free speech, losing control of immigration and refusing to work with hard-right parties in government.

One year on, Merz hit back, saying, “The battle of cultures of MAGA in the US is not ours. Freedom of speech, here (in Germany), ends where the words spoken are directed against human dignity and our basic law.”

“We do not believe in tariffs and protectionism, but in free trade,” Merz added, a line that was met with loud applause.

“We stick to climate agreements and the World Health Organization, because we are convinced that global challenges can only be solved together,” he said to more applause.

Those comments come after the Trump administration increased tariffs on the European Union and United Kingdom in 2025, as well as pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and the WHO.

The German chancellor then switched to English, with a sharp warning aimed at US leadership, but also a call to repair transatlantic relations.

“In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” Merz cautioned. “Dear friends, being a part of NATO is not only Europe’s competitive advantage, it’s also the United States’ competitive advantage.”

Merz is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Rubio as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at this year’s conference.

The forum comes just weeks after another tense meeting of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, in which Trump gave a speech castigating European leaders for their migration policy and complaining that the US had been taken advantage of by European allies.

