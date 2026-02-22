Mexico’s most-wanted drug leader killed in military operation as violent clashes erupt across country

By Fidel Gutierrez, Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

Mexico City (CNN) — Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the powerful and long-pursued head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and one of the world’s most wanted traffickers, died following a Mexican military operation Sunday, handing the country a consequential victory as it looks to show tangible results to the Trump administration.

Oseguera, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations” inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

Violence erupted in several states in Mexico after security forces from several federal branches of Mexico’s military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

During the operation, CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defense said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The secretariat said that US authorities provided “complementary information” that supported the operation.

Chaos erupts across Mexico

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organized crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

Video obtained by CNN showed multiple fires burning and plumes of smoke rising across Puerto Vallarta, a restort US tourist destination on Mexico’s west coast.

As a result of the violence, Air Canada suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended “until the situation is under control.”

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid traveling on highways.

The Michoacán Public Security Secretariat reported that efforts are underway to restore traffic flow following the road blockades.

Meanwhile, the Guanajuato Security and Peace Secretariat reported fires at pharmacies and convenience stores in different parts of the state.

“No injuries have been reported, but there has been property damage,” the statement added, announcing the deployment of a security operation in coordination with the Army, the National Guard, and municipal police.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory urging US citizens to shelter in place in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and Michoacán due to “ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity.

Most wanted person in Mexico

Oseguera worked for CJNG as it splintered off from the Milenio Cartel, eventually rising through the ranks to lead the criminal enterprise.

Under his leadership, CJNG expanded its power and control in Jalisco and the surrounding area.

Mexican authorities long sought to apprehend Oseguera for his involvement in the cartel. In 2018, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office offered 30 million pesos ($1.7 million USD) for information leading to his arrest.

Oseguera was also wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

The US Justice Department charged Oseguera in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organization is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere.

In 2025, Oseguera was sanctioned and classified as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State.

In a post on X, US State Department Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau described Oseguera’s death as a “great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world.”

He added that he is watching the chaotic scenes in Mexico “with great sadness and concern.”

Pressure from Trump

US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Mexico to crack down on organized crime with threats of military intervention and higher import tariffs.

Shortly after the US capture of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump suggested that he could expand his military campaign to Mexican drug trafficking groups.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected the notion of US strikes in Mexico, characterizing them as a violation of Mexico’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sheinbaum has pursued a direct approach to combating organized crime by increasing cooperation with US security partners.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

