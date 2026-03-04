Everything we know on the fifth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran



CNN

By Jessie Yeung, Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — The latest Middle East conflict continues spiraling days after Israel and the US launched their joint operation on Iran, killing more than 1,000 people there,﻿ triggering retaliatory strikes on Israel and neighboring Gulf states and plunging the region into fear and uncertainty.

US and Israeli leaders have issued confident pronouncements that Iran’s military has been battered and is on the back foot, with nearly 2,000 targets struck. But Iranian missiles and drones keep coming, targeting American assets across the region.

Back home, US lawmakers remain divided, with a Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s war powers scheduled for Wednesday.

The war has disrupted global travel, stranded foreign nationals and families, sent global commodity prices soaring, and caused Asian stock markets to plummet Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Iran and Lebanon is climbing.

In Iran, a three-day mourning ceremony for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated Saturday in the initial wave of US-Israeli strikes, will begin Wednesday night, according to state media.

Here’s what to know on day five.

What’s happening in Iran?

New strikes: Additional US-Israel strikes targeted another set of Iranian leaders, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. He praised the operation, claiming Iran’s military installations had been essentially “knocked out,” from its navy to its air force and more. So far, more than 1,700 targets have been struck in the joint operation, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Additional US-Israel strikes targeted another set of Iranian leaders, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. He praised the operation, claiming Iran’s military installations had been essentially “knocked out,” from its navy to its air force and more. So far, more than 1,700 targets have been struck in the joint operation, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). Death toll climbs: More than 1,000 people, including children, have been killed in Iran since Saturday, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The group said its report is preliminary, and the number could rise.

More than 1,000 people, including children, have been killed in Iran since Saturday, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The group said its report is preliminary, and the number could rise. New supreme leader: A group of senior Iranian officials has been meeting virtually to select a new supreme leader after the initial US-Israel strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency. Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is among a small handful of clerics tipped as likely successors. But it’s unclear where they are, or even if they are alive.

A group of senior Iranian officials has been meeting virtually to select a new supreme leader after the initial US-Israel strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency. Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is among a small handful of clerics tipped as likely successors. But it’s unclear where they are, or even if they are alive. Traffic cameras: The Financial Times has revealed new details about that operation – including that Israel had hacked Tehran’s street security cameras, using them for years to build a complex surveillance system.

What’s happening around the region?

Attacks on Lebanon: Israel is also striking Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages.

Israel is also striking Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and issuing evacuation orders for dozens of villages. Iran strikes back: Arab states in the Persian Gulf are bearing the brunt of Tehran’s ferocious retaliation. Countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones in recent days – raising questions about how long their air defenses can keep up, and how many more weapons remain in Iran’s depleted arsenal. For decades, these countries have prepared for such a potential attack, arming themselves with American weapons and hosting American troops – even as they urged the Trump administration just weeks ago not to strike Iran.

Arab states in the Persian Gulf are bearing the brunt of Tehran’s ferocious retaliation. Countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones in recent days – raising questions about how long their air defenses can keep up, and how many more weapons remain in Iran’s depleted arsenal. For decades, these countries have prepared for such a potential attack, arming themselves with American weapons and hosting American troops – even as they urged the Trump administration just weeks ago not to strike Iran. US facilities targeted: The US has closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon, after several were hit with Iranian strikes. A CIA station in Saudi Arabia, and a US military base in Qatar – the largest in the Middle East – were also hit. Non-emergency US government personnel in several Middle Eastern countries have been ordered to leave.

The US has closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon, after several were hit with Iranian strikes. A CIA station in Saudi Arabia, and a US military base in Qatar – the largest in the Middle East – were also hit. Non-emergency US government personnel in several Middle Eastern countries have been ordered to leave. ﻿Stranded travelers: Travel disruptions have sparked chaos among thousands of tourists and expats, who have few options to flee. Much of the region’s airspace is still closed, with thousands of flights canceled. Trump said on Tuesday there had been no evacuation plan for Americans in the Middle East before they launched the strikes, but that his administration is working to secure flights to help those stranded. European nations have also scrambled to evacuate citizens.

Travel disruptions have sparked chaos among thousands of tourists and expats, who have few options to flee. Much of the region’s airspace is still closed, with thousands of flights canceled. Trump said on Tuesday there had been no evacuation plan for Americans in the Middle East before they launched the strikes, but that his administration is working to secure flights to help those stranded. European nations have also scrambled to evacuate citizens. Toll on US forces: Six American service members have been killed by Iranian strikes since Saturday, a number Trump already warned is likely to increase.

Six American service members have been killed by Iranian strikes since Saturday, a number Trump already warned is likely to increase. Senate vote: The Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a resolution requiring Trump get congressional approval to continue the military campaign; the House will vote on a similar measure on Thursday.

The Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a resolution requiring Trump get congressional approval to continue the military campaign; the House will vote on a similar measure on Thursday. Oil trade rocked: Oil and natural gas prices are jumping while stock markets are tumbling. The Middle East is a major producer of both oil and natural gas, but its energy exports have now been largely cut off from the rest of the world by an effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Why did the US and Israel attack Iran?

US and Israel’s claims: Officials from both countries have put out different statements in recent days over why they launched their attack – including the need to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and the claim they were responding to potential preemptive attacks by Iran.

Officials from both countries have put out different statements in recent days over why they launched their attack – including the need to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and the claim they were responding to potential preemptive attacks by Iran. Fact check: The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has countered these claims – telling CNN that Iran was not days or weeks away from having atomic weapons. Trump himself has repeatedly said that Tehran’s nuclear program was “obliterated” by US strikes on Iran last summer. And US intelligence suggests Iran would need until 2035 to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, if it chose to pursue one.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.