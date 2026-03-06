Nepal’s early vote count puts ex-rapper’s party ahead

Story by Reuters

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s party gained leads in early counting in Nepal’s general election, far outpacing his other rivals, including the country’s former ​prime minister who was forced to resign after a historic ‌youth-led uprising last year.

Shah, 35, former mayor of the capital city of Kathmandu, has dominated the race to become Nepal’s PM during the campaign, gaining popularity across the ​country.

Shah’s centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party, which was founded three years ​ago, was leading in 37 seats while former Prime Minister ⁠K P Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist – UML) was ​leading in three, early counting trends from the election commission showed on ​Friday morning.

The centrist Nepali Congress led by 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, the country’s oldest party, was leading in five seats.

Results are likely to be clear by Friday evening or ​Saturday, officials said.

Out of a total 275 seats in Nepal’s lower ​house of parliament, counting was in progress for 165 seats that are elected ‌by ⁠direct election, while the remaining 110 will follow a system of proportional representation.

Shah drew large crowds during his election campaign, connecting with legions of young voters clamouring for change on the ground and online, even ​as he took ​on Oli, 74, ⁠on his home turf in the Jhapa 5 constituency along the Indian border.

Perched between China and India, ​the country of 30 million people has been plagued ​for ⁠decades by political instability, crippling a largely agrarian economy and worsening unemployment – structural issues compounded by rampant corruption.

The long-festering malaise erupted into street demonstrations last ⁠September, ​triggered by a social media ban, that ​brought thousands onto the streets, leading to clashes and fatalities that forced the resignation of ​Oli.

