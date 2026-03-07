China warns ‘flames of war’ spreading and calls on US to help manage differences ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

By John Liu, CNN

Beijing/Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s top diplomat cast his country as a defender of peace and stability as war in Iran rages, while striking a conciliatory tone towards the United States ahead of a highly anticipated summit between the two nation’s leaders.

“This was a war that should never have happened, and a war that benefited no one,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at a Sunday news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China’s rubber-stamp legislature.

Wang, touting China as “the world’s most important force of peace, stability and justice,” reiterated Beijing’s call for an immediate ceasefire to “prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover and spread of the flames of war.”

“All parties should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and resolve their differences through equal dialogue,” he added.

China’s growing concern about the war with Iran comes as its top leader Xi Jinping prepares to host US President Donald Trump in Beijing for crucial talks between the world’s two largest economies toward the end of this month.

Iran’s leaders have long had close relations with Beijing, and China – like many other nations – has looked on with alarm at the growing war in the Middle East as well as the spike in oil prices and hit to the global economy sparked by the conflict.

More than a week after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the war has shown no signs of abating. Trump said on Friday that there would be no deal with Iran except “unconditional surrender,” without elaborating on specific demands.

At the same time, however, Wang called for continuing engagement with Washington to address key differences as the two countries gear up for the landmark summit.

“What is needed now is for both sides to make thorough preparations, foster a conducive environment, manage existing differences, and eliminate unnecessary interference,” Wang said Sunday.

“China’s attitude has always been positive and open; the key is for the United States to move in the same direction,” he said.

