What we know on the 17th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
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By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — US President Donald Trump is trying to garner international support for securing the Strait of Hormuz — the vital waterway where the transport of oil has shuddered to a halt since the United States and Israel began their war with Iran.
He claimed the US has gotten “some positive response” after reaching out to countries for help but that a few “would rather not get involved.” So far, Trump’s allies have remained noncommittal, at least publicly, toward the idea of sending warships.
Later Monday, Trump said that “numerous countries have told me they’re on the way,” although he did not name any. He complained that others, including the United Kingdom, were unenthusiastic about helping the United States after receiving security support for decades.
Meanwhile, oil and gas prices remained high Monday following attacks on oil facilities in the region over the weekend, as strikes continue to roil the Middle East.
Here’s what to know on Day 17.
What are the main headlines?
- Strait of Hormuz: Trump tried to allay concerns about the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to help secure the vital shipping lane. He warned that NATO faces a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist. So far, Australia and Japan said they are not planning to send any ships. Germany said Monday that it doesn’t see a role for NATO in the strait. The UK said it was working with its allies to reopen the strait, without providing details.
- Iran open to talks: Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran is open to holding discussions with countries wanting to safely access the strait. However, he also said Iran is not seeking a ceasefire, “has no hesitation in defending itself and is prepared to continue the war for as long and as far as necessary.”
- Threat to ships: The strait remains under “critical” threat even though no incidents have been reported in the past three days, according to the UK’s maritime agency. At least 20 vessels have been attacked around the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman since the war began, it said.
- Expanded operation in Lebanon: “Hundreds of thousands” of people have been evacuated from southern Lebanon amid what Israel described as an expansion of “limited” ground operations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military has begun a ground maneuver to “remove threats” and protect residents of northern Israel.
- War timeline: Trump said the US and Israel are largely aligned in their military goals, though he acknowledged their objectives may not be identical. His administration officials said they expect the conflict with Iran to come to an end within weeks or “sooner.” Israel told CNN it is planning to strike “thousands” of targets over the next three weeks, with potentially more to follow.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Strikes continue: Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen rising over Tehran early Monday, as Iranian state media reported large booms in the capital. The Israeli military said earlier it had begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure in the city. Iran claimed Sunday it has fired about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at US and Israeli targets since the war started.
- Regional attacks: A fuel tank caught fire near Dubai International Airport after a “drone-related incident” early Monday, causing flights to be temporarily suspended. One person was killed when a missile landed on a vehicle in Abu Dhabi on Monday. And in Iraq, five people were wounded after several rockets hit in and around Baghdad International Airport, including a facility used by the US Embassy.
- Fresh warnings: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Monday that US-linked industrial facilities across the region could come under imminent attack and called on the United States to evacuate personnel from them, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.
- Internet blackout: Iran’s weeks-long internet shutdown worsened when the trickle of remaining connectivity dropped abruptly on Sunday, an expert told CNN.
- Death toll rises: More than 2,200 people across the Middle East have died in the conflict, according to a CNN tally of figures reported by various authorities. The largest toll comes from Iran, with more than 1,300 dead, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said in the most recent update last week. At least 850 people have been killed in Lebanon, and several dozen more killed in other neighboring countries.
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CNN’s Billy Stockwell contributed reporting.