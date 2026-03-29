What we know on Day 31 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Even as regional leaders scramble to find diplomatic off-ramps to the war, the main players – Israel, the US and Iran – are doubling down on their positions.
President Donald Trump has claimed Iran is almost ready for a deal, even as Tehran warns it will “rain fire” on American troops if they launch a ground invasion.
Here’s what to know on Day 31.
What are the main headlines?
- Washington’s demands: President Trump said Iran had agreed to “most of” the 15-point list of demands that the US conveyed to end the war, after “having very good meetings, both directly and indirectly.” He claimed that Iran has given the US “20 boatloads of oil” that will be shipped on Monday to “prove they’re serious.”
- Iran’s warning: Iran’s parliament speaker accused the US of “secretly planning a ground invasion” while floating negotiations, and said Tehran’s forces are “waiting” for US troops. The USS Tripoli — carrying 3,500 US service members — has arrived in the Middle East, after CNN reported earlier this month that a Marine Expeditionary Unit would be deployed. Such units have traditionally been used for missions that require ship-to-shore movements.
- Iran’s oil: In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump raised the prospect of the US taking Iran’s oil, saying that would be his “favorite thing.” He also told FT he is still considering whether to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, a key fuel hub, adding that US forces would likely need to remain there for an extended period.
- Diplomatic efforts: Pakistan says it is prepared to host talks between the US and Iran “in coming days,” after what it called a “very productive” meeting with leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to discuss efforts to de-escalate the war.
- Iran’s assertion: A senior Iranian security official told CNN that Tehran will determine when the war ends — pushing back on US assessments that the conflict could be wrapped up within weeks.
- Energy costs: Oil prices climbed after Tehran’s warning against any US ground invasion, with Brent crude rising 2.47% to $107.92. Asian stocks fell on Monday.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Regional strikes: An Indian worker was killed in Kuwait on Monday after a building was damaged in an Iranian attack, reported Kuwait News Agency. Meanwhile, Israel said early Monday it had intercepted two drones from Yemen, after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels waded into the conflict for the first time since it began. This comes after Israel’s military carried out strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran late Sunday, claiming it is just days away from hitting all the targets in Iran that it classifies a “top priority.”
- Lebanon border: Israel is pushing further into southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are exchanging fire with Hezbollah. Israeli forces are occupying the land south of the Litani River, an area it has called on Lebanese civilians to evacuate. Human rights workers have warned that Israel’s demolition of river crossings will cut off tens of thousands of Lebanese residents from “essential lifelines.”
- US aircraft destroyed: An Iranian strike on an air base in Saudi Arabia appears to have destroyed a vital US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft. Images of the wrecked aircraft began appearing on social media over the weekend, which CNN geolocated to the Prince Sultan Air Base. CNN has previously reported that an attack on the air base left at least 10 US service members injured, with no fatalities reported.
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