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William and Kate share family photo marking 15th wedding anniversary

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Published 8:45 AM

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a photograph of themselves with their three children to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

William and Catherine can be seen lying on some grass alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in what appears to be a summery scene, with the whole family wearing shorts.

“Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” reads the caption on a post on the Kensington Palace X account, posted Wednesday.

The pair were wed at Westminster Abbey in London in April 2011. Crowds of well wishers waved as the newlyweds rode in an open carriage from the abbey to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

George was born in July 2013, followed by Charlotte in May 2015 and Louis in April 2018.

William is next in line to the throne, meaning that George, Charlotte and Louis are second, third and fourth in line, respectively.

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