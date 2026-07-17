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Powerful earthquake in Mexico shakes Guatemala and El Salvador

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Published 9:33 AM

By Uriel Blanco, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful earthquake in southern Mexico shook nearby countries Guatemala and El Salvador on Friday, with the US Geological Survey measuring its preliminary magnitude as 7.3.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdán, a town in the Mexican coastal state of Chiapas, according to the USGS.

The quake appears to have caused moderate to severe shaking along the coast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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