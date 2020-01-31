Westside District Ranger to start in February

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kim Obele has been named as the new District Ranger for the Westside Ranger District. The district borders the north end of Pocatello and stretches south into northern Utah and includes the Curlew National Grassland.

Obele is currently serving as District Ranger of the Magdalena Ranger District on the Cibola National Forest in Magdalena, New Mexico. She will start her new position in February.

"The opportunities and challenges in Pocatello are a good match for my background with room for professional growth," said Oberle. "I'm eager to work with community members, partners and organizations to develop relationships that will improve natural resources and access to public lands."

Obele, married to a retired police officer, has worked as a rangeland management specialist in Colorado. She has worked on both the Pawnee and Comanche National Grasslands.

Caribou-Targhee Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling said Obele has a strong multiple use land ethic with experience in working with partners, collaboratives, employees and community leaders.