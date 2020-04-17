Forest Service urges ethical target shooting behavior at Lead Draw area

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Irresponsible target shooting is creating major safety and resource concerns at the Lead Draw area in Pocatello.

United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Jay Youngblood said some shooters set up targets directly across the trail and shoot up the canyon where the trail heads back into the forest.

“We’ve gotten reports of recreationalists who can’t come down the trail because bullets are whizzing by—this is unacceptable,” Youngblood said.

Appropriate shooting etiquette requires individuals to have a solid backstop, not shoot across trails and developed recreation sites and to pick up their targets when they leave, according to Youngblood.

“We have people shoot televisions, couches and other miscellaneous materials and leave the remnants including shattered glass behind.”

Not only is this unsafe and unsightly, but it’s also a resource concern.

“The Forest Service promotes multiple-use activities,” said Kim Obele, Westside District Ranger. “The Lead Draw area is unique in the sense that it supports hiking, biking, target shooting, permitted livestock grazing and scientific research.”

Obele said some dedicated citizens in Pocatello spent last weekend cleaning up the area when they could have been enjoying the actual trail.

“It’s not fair to the taxpayer, my staff or these amazing volunteers to clean up other people’s trash.”

The Forest Service is urging people to practice responsible shooting techniques to keep our public land and forest users safe.

Remember, respected access is open access.