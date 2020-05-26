Delta will keep Pocatello flights

Pocatello

Delta will continue to operate its flights out of the Pocatello Regional Airport, afterall.

Delta had asked the Department of Transportation to suspend its commercial flights from the airport as it was trying to save money because of the lower number of air passengers.

Airport manager Alan Evans said the airport was taken off the suspension list and will not limit any services.

Flight schedules are currently reduced because of the coronavirus but things are starting to pick up and full operations should be available soon, Evans said.

The airport was one of nine airports in the country that could have been affected.