Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will be getting another facelift.

The small shed-like entrance to the zoo will soon be replaced by a beautiful new log cabin gift shop and office thanks in part to a 1$25,000 donation from Connections Credit Union.

The building will be placed near the current one.

The announcement of when construction will start will be made next week.