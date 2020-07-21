D25 board of trustees approves 2020-2021 roadmap with amendments

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to approve the PCSD 25 Roadmap for the 2020-2021 School Year with amendments at Tuesday's regular board meeting.

The motion to approve the document carried unanimously. Amendments to the Roadmap include the following:

Based on feedback received from staff and community, PCSD 25 leadership recommended to the Board that face coverings be required for both staff and learners.

PCSD 25 staff, learners, parents and community members are anxious to know the answer to ONE question: In which category will we begin the school year? The decision to transition between categories 1, 2, 3 will be made in conjunction with state and/or local health agencies following the Governor’s Rebound Idaho plan and Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. The Roadmap has been amended to provide further clarification on the decision-making to inform transitioning between Categories 1 , 2 and 3. As of July 21, 2020, our community is in Category 1. In an effort to keep our staff, learners and community informed to the best of our ability, PCSD 25 will link to SIPH’s final COVID-19 Regional Response Plan once it is approved by SIPH’s Board.

Implementation of a no-touch meal checkout system.

Online Learning Program: 1) Elementary learners will be required to remain in the program through the end of the trimester and 2) The registration date for secondary learners to enroll in the OLP was extended from August 4 to August 14.

Addition of a revision legend to clearly indicate any updates, changes or further amendments to the Roadmap.

Updated links to resources and guiding documents, as well as minor content relocation from Category 2 to Category 1.

You can view the revised PCSD 25 Roadmap for the 2020-2021 School Year HERE.

The first day of school is Monday, August 24.