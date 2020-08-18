Michaud Creek Fire burns south of Pocatello Airport

Skip to Content
Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bureau of Land Management crews are responding to the Michaud Creek Fire Tuesday.

It is about three miles south of the Pocatello Airport.

The fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size.

Multiple engines and air support are on scene.

