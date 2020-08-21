Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reports the Air Quality Forecast and Caution continues for Southeast Idaho.

Forecast modeling shows smoke impacts through the weekend.

DEQ notifies residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality in Southeast Idaho currently in the unhealthy category and is forecast to fluctuate between the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy categories.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive group* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors.

Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).