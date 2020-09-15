New bus stop completed in Pocatello

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Regional Transit has put the finishing touches on a new stop at the intersection of West Day Street and North Grant Avenue.

The new stop features a bus shelter, dedicated bus parking, sidewalk renovations and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps.

“Bus stop improvement projects like this help encourage more people to ride public transit and make for a positive experience in taking the bus,” Pocatello Regional Transit Director Skyler Beebe said. “Senior citizen mobility is an important focus in public transportation, so with Portneuf Towers providing senior housing, this was a great opportunity.”

The total cost of the project was $55,250, and the new bus stop was completed at no cost to the City. Funding was provided by Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships and the Federal Transit Administration.

The project was a collaboration between the City of Pocatello, Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships and Bannock Transportation Planning Organization.

“The stop's shelter will provide protection from the weather for the residents and neighbors of Portneuf Towers,” said Sunny Shaw, Executive Director of Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships. “I am especially excited that the stop has ADA improvements permitting greater access by all who will use it.”

The new stop was modeled on improvements made to the stop at East Sherman Street and North 7th Avenue that were completed in the fall of 2018.