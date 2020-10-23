1-year-old Pocatello girl attacked by dog

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 1-year-old girl from Pocatello was attacked by a dog and flown to a Salt Lake City hospital to be treated last Sunday, October 18.

Anita AlQattan suffered skull fractures and deep cuts to her face, according to friends.

They said the little girl is still at Primary Children's Hospital recovering.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe for Anita hospital expenses.

They ask if you can't donate, to keep Anita in your thoughts.