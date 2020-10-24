Fredregill Road and Oliver Avenue mainline project starts Monday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - City of Pocatello Water Department crews will start replacing water main lines on Fredregill Road and Oliver Avenue Monday.

The project areas will be Fredregill Road from South 2nd Avenue to Oliver Avenue, Oliver Avenue to the end of the street, and utility easements south of Fredregill Road.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and approximately 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of street will be completely closed while workers are digging; however, every effort will be made to provide local access when possible.

Parking will also be restricted, and residents are asked to park all vehicles outside the construction zone during the day.

At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to keep children a safe distance from the construction area and teach them about potential safety hazards.

The project is anticipated to take three weeks to complete, unless unforeseen circumstances require the work schedule to change.

Residents who have questions about this or other Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182.