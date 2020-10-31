3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three City of Pocatello departments will be making the switch to their winter work hours Monday.

Street Operations, Water and Water Pollution Control crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Before and after business hours, and on weekends, street-related emergency situations should be reported to the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. The proper crew will then be notified of the situation. During business hours, please contact the Street Operations Department at 208-234-6250.

Water Department emergency personnel are available after hours to respond to service calls or emergencies. They can be reached at 208-234-6181.

For sanitary sewer-related emergencies, citizens can call the Water Pollution Control Collection System Operator at 208-705-6442.