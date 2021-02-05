Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 12:21 pm
Driver smashed through salon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Pocatello salon owner is struggling to pick up the pieces after a drunk driver smashed through her shop overnight.

These are some of the pictures she shared on Facebook showing all of the destruction after a truck crashed through the wall at Image Designers Salon on Main Street.

She says luckily, her last employee left the building roughly five minutes before this happened and says thankfully everyone is okay.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

